Maqula acquitted of all charges

The man accused of stabbing metro chief whip Werner Senekal during a council brawl in October 2016, Gamalihleli Maqula, was acquitted on all charges.

Magistrate Morne Cannon found there was no evidence to convict Maqula.

“Accused two is therefore discharged in terms of section 174 of the criminal procedures act,” said Cannon.

Maqula was charged with assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm after it was alleged he stabbed Senekal in the back following the council fracas.

Andile Lungisa still faces a charge of assault GBH after allegedly smashing a glass water jug over the head of fellow councillor Rano Kayser during the same incident.

Lungisa is due to testify later today after the state closed its case.