Only half of bag levy used to cut pollution

Funds raised since 2004 meant for recycling plastics

Only about half the R1.8-billion raised by the plastic supermarket bag levy since it was introduced 14 years ago has been officially allocated to recycling.

This despite the fact that the levy was originally supposed to go towards development of the recycling sector.

The figure has emerged since the plastic bag levy featured in former finance minister Malusi Gigaba’s February 21 budget speech.

Gigaba said he would be increasing the tax by 50% to 12c a bag and it would be implemented on April 1.

The levy is applied to the manufacturers of the plastic bags, but is ultimately passed on to consumers who buy the bags at the tills for varying prices from 60c up.

It was introduced in 2004, coupled with a minimum limit on the thickness of the bags to aid recycling and promote reuse, after a pact between the Department of Environmental Affairs (DEA), organised labour and business.

The stated intention was to encourage shoppers to use fewer bags and thereby reduce plastic pollution and pressure on overstretched landfills, and the money raised was meant to be used to develop the recycling industry and expand its workforce.

A section 21 company, Buyisa-e-Bag, was established to achieve this aim.

Nearly a decade and a half later, according to Treasury figures, R1.8-billion has been raised via the plastic bag levy and just R919.6-million has been allocated to recycling projects.

At the same time, plastic pollution has escalated to crisis proportions.

According to Two Oceans Aquarium campaigner Hayley McLellan, who spoke in Port Elizabeth last week, South Africans use about eight billion single-use plastic shopping bags a year.

“Plastic, epitomised by these bags, never disappears, and a large percentage ends up in our oceans,” she said.

“There, it breaks up into micro-plastics which are consumed by marine organisms and transferred up the food chain, ending up on our dinner plates.”

Currently, the equivalent of one dump truck per minute leaked into our oceans, she said.

“If we continue business as usual, by 2050, in terms of weight, there will be more plastic than fish in our seas.”

The Treasury said that funding raised from the levy was not ringfenced for the recycling industry as this strategy was no longer considered best practice.

“It does not allow for efficient allocation of resources to pressing national priorities and may result in either underor over-allocation.”