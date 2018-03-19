Cops confiscate illegal guns and arrest five suspects

Mount Road police confiscated five firearms and arrested five people on gun-related charges at the weekend, cluster commander Major-General Thembisile Patekile said yesterday.

He said four firearms were recovered in Helenvale and Gelvandale, where three people were arrested.

The fourth person was arrested with an illegal firearm in Kabega Park.

Patekile said another person was arrested in Walmer Township on Friday evening for the illegal possession of ammunition.