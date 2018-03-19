Contract for pauper burials to be extended

The Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality is temporarily extending the contract of its previous service provider for pauper burials.

This comes as bodies pile up in state mortuaries, with the municipality unable to continue with pauper burials due to an ongoing tender dispute.

The debacle stems from an objection lodged by one of the companies that tendered for the contract, NQK Communications and Consulting.

Until the tender issue is resolved, the municipality cannot provide the crucial service.