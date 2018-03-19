Chance for gamers to aim high

Lorraine venue brings action junkies together in bid to enter grand stage and win big bucks

Tucked away in a dark nook of the Lorraine Gardens Shopping Complex lies a refuge for gamers who have spent hours honing their skill in the hopes of earning a spot in the Evolution Championship Series in Las Vegas.

Game On gaming store and the Plan-G gaming crew have collaborated to provide a platform for Nelson Mandela Bay gamers to launch themselves onto national and international stages – and stand a chance to take home their share of the millions of rands on offer through competitive gaming known as eSports.

Plan G was established in 2008 by brothers and Cleary Estate residents Tarquin, 33, and Alleric Accum, 27, to simply formalise the art of gaming in the Bay and to bring players together to pit their skills against each other.

However, through hours of training and competing at a national level, the Accums managed to build a strong reputation to be approached by the Evolution Champion Series. or Evo, in 2013.

They were contacted to identify potential pro-players and become the Evo brand’s South African ambassadors.

Evo is an annual eSports event that focuses on fighting games like Tekken, Street Fighter and King of Fighters.

The representation allows Plan-G to host, coordinate and referee official Evo tournaments and leagues, from which players are identified and subsequently invited to compete in national and international competitions.

The brothers partnered with Game On owner Nic Gunston, 36, earlier this year.

The three are hoping to draw more gamers to their new Gamer Lounge at the store, to participate in monthly “fight night” tournaments.

Tarquin said there were various styles of tournaments, generally open to all.

Through the new gaming hub it would be easier to identify players with potential to compete at national level where the prize money ranged from hundreds of thousands of rands to R1-million.

“Our core has always been fighting games – and in hosting tournaments, there are two styles,” Tarquin said.

“There is a [knockout] tournament style, where anyone can enter – and there is the league, where anyone can enter as well, but instead of a knockout style, you gain experience points.

“This is to prove who is the most consistent in winning and the best overall.