Police applauded following spate of arrests across PE

The efforts of Port Elizabeth police have been applauded following a spate of arrests across the city this weekend.

Over the last 48 hours, five firearms were recovered and five suspects arrested for illegal possession of the firearms and ammunition, police said on Sunday.

Four of the firearms were recovered in Helenvale where three suspects were arrested while another suspect was arrested and a firearm recovered in Kabega Park.

The fifth suspect was arrested in the Walmer location on Friday evening after he was found in possession of illegal ammunition.

At about 11am on Saturday, Gelvandale police were responding to a shooting incident in Helenvale when they saw two males running.

The two males were arrested and two revolvers were recovered.

At about 1:15pm members from the PE Flying Squad were responding to a complaint of a group of suspicious males standing at the corner of Standford and Old Stanford Roads in Gelvandale.

A 24-year-old suspected gang affiliate was arrested with a 9mm firearm and ammunition.

This suspect was detained on a charge of illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Cluster Commander for Mount Road, Major General Thembisile Patekile said even one firearm out of the hands of criminals was a victory.

“Our members will continue to exert pressure in order to eradicate crime and force out criminal elements from their comfort zones.

“We are not afraid of them and with the assistance of other law enforcement agencies we will continue to breathe down their necks as we move towards fulfilling our mandate of ensuring that the communities are and feel safe,” Patekile said.