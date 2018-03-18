Plane thrills planned for Bay

A national scale-modelling competition and fun day will take place at the Port Elizabeth Air Force Museum at the end of the month.

The three-day competition, from March 30 to April 1, is expected to draw aviation enthusiasts and model builders from across the country.

The SA National Scale Modellers Competition is hosted by the Eastern Cape Scale Modellers Club, which is based in Port Elizabeth.

While the competition will be set to run over three days, only Saturday March 31 will be open to the public.

The fun day will include a beer garden, food stalls and displays such as motorbikes and vintage cars.

SA Air Force Museum officer in charge Captain Mark Kelbrick said the competition would be held in Port Elizabeth for the first time in 15 years.

The event is expected to draw hundreds of aviation enthusiasts from across the country, with about 60 competitors registered to take part in the expo.

A life-size World War 2 Russian fighter plane – a Yakovlev Yak-3 owned by Stu Davidson – will be on display for the first time in Port Elizabeth. “We have already started with preparations and are expecting a great turnout. The venue borders the airport runway, so guests can sit and have a beer while watching some planes or wander around the venue,” he said.

Kelbrick said an eight-year project of building a replica Supermarine Spitfire – a British single-seat fighter aircraft used during and after World War 2 –– had also been completed.

“The plane was built by war veterans who had spent years creating a life-size replica. This will be the first time such a plane will be displayed in the museum. It is a special day for the museum.”