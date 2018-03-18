Elderly J-Bay resident dies while surfing

An 87-year-old Jeffreys Bay resident died on Sunday while surfing, Rieghard Janse van Rensburg, NSRI Jeffreys Bay station commander said.

He said the NSRI was called out at around noon to attend to a surfer in trouble.

“Our NSRI rescue vehicle, NSRI medical crew with an NSRI trainee crew member who is a doctor, Private Care ambulance services, Kouga Fire and Rescue Services and SA Police Services responded,” he said.

He said on arrival they found the family members of the deceased man and members of the public had already recovered the body of the 87-year old man from the water.

“We believe he was surfing with his family members, when he appeared to collapse unconscious in the water,” he said.

The man was declared dead on the beach.

Janse van Rensburg said they believed the man died of natural causes.