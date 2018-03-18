Bid to partner with business for quality education

Formulating partnerships between education and the corporate sector is key to effecting and sustaining quality education for pupils, according to Eastern Cape Education MEC Mandla Makupula.

He was addressing captains of industry yesterday at the Partners in Education Business Breakfast at Pine Lodge resort.

The event was hosted by The Herald in collaboration with the Department of Education and the Eastern Cape Education Development Trust (ECEDT).

The business breakfast aims to update and engage the corporate sector on education and show how the department plans to solve pressing issues.

A special emphasis was placed on the budget and policy speech delivered by Makupula on Wednesday, where he accounted how the department intends to maximise its R34.7-billion budget to improve outcomes.

The event was marred for a brief moment when about 10 contractors – working for the department’s implementing agent, Coega Development Corporation – stormed the venue demanding answers about late payments.

The situation was handled by the department’s deputy director-general, Ray Tywakadi, who said payment had been made on Wednesday.