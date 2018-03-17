PE cyclist attacked on Heugh Road

Mandela Bay Development Agency spokesperson Luvuyo Bangazi was attacked while cycling on Saturday morning ahead of next month’s Ironman.

Bangazi, also a columnist for The Herald, described in a Facebook post how we was cycling along Heugh Road when he was attacked at about 5am.

“After cycling down heugh road for over 4 years, that journey was put to a halt at 05:10am today.

”On my way to joinimg the bunch at 6th avenue i was attacked by two thugs wielding a thick and heavy log.

”They tried to knock me off my bicycle, they chased blockig the road,” the post read.

“Eventually my forearm could not take the hits anymore, i fell and they succeeded in highjackig my phone and my favorite bicycle. Sad but glad to be alive, thank God,” he added.

Police spokeswoman captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said that the cyclist’s cellphone and bike had been stolen during the attack.

Bangazi suffered injuries to his right arm.

A case of robbery is under investigation.