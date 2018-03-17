Braving waves to help sick children

A young Jeffreys Bay swimmer who became the youngest person ever to swim the gruelling, 8km from Robben Island to Cape Town has presented the R158 746 she raised with her epic effort to the Red Cross Children’s Hospital.

Chantel Cooper, head of fundraising at the Children’s Hospital Trust, said the funds raised by Abriella Bredell, 11, would help to add 17 beds to the ICU specialised unit.

Cooper said Abriella’s effort would be of tremendous help to the children the hospital served.

“Abriella and all those who have supported her in achieving her goal, and the time and effort she has contributed, will not only make a difference to children who are currently in the hospital, but will continue to support thousands of children in the years to come,” Cooper said.

“Abriella is an inspirational young woman and we are extremely proud of her,” both Cooper and Abriella’s parents said.