Suspects linked to remote jamming syndicate arrested

Two men linked to a remote jamming syndicate have been arrested following an investigation lasting several weeks.

The men, aged 35 and 39, were arrested during raids on their homes in Wells Estate and Motherwell at about 3am on Friday.

This comes as police revealed they had seen a spike in remote jamming linked thefts from parked cars over the past seven months, averaging about 50 a month.

Police spokeswoman Sandra Janse van Rensburg said while investigations continued, police had already linked the men to three cases.

“These thefts from vehicles occurred in the Newton Park area outside stores and shopping centres,” she said.

“Our detectives are currently liaising with investigators from other police stations to establish if they could also be linked to other cases in other suburbs across the Bay.”

Janse van Rensburg said it was suspected that the men would face multiple charges once all the cases had been consolidated.

They are due to appear in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court on Monday on three charges linked to theft cases in January and February.