Sasco clarifies varsity rugby outcry

It is not about how many black players play rugby for Nelson Mandela University but what position they play in and how they are ranked.

This was said by the South African Student Congress (Sasco) following violent outbursts at Monday night’s Varsity Cup Game between the Madibaz and Maties.

Sasco’s statement, made yesterday, was in response to information showing that the majority of Nelson Mandela University’s rugby players are black and that soccer has the bigger budget.

Earlier this week, Sasco leaders said the university was financially favouring rugby, a sport that remained untransformed at the university.

Soccer has a total budget of R519 000 for the year while rugby receives R470 000.

On Tuesday, Sasco lashed out at NMU director of sport Yoliswa Lumka, saying she had failed to address their concerns around transformation.

This was a day after violent clashes between students and security personnel that led to the suspension of the game.

Sasco vehemently denied having fuelled tensions.

The organisation’s regional secretary, Athenkosi Daniso, yesterday admitted it had not known what the actual budgets for each sporting code were.

“We have not seen the figures [for this year],” Daniso said.

“I think we may have referenced figures from previous years because we were told by the director of sports that not enough money was allocated for soccer.

“But still, that [R519.000 allocated for soccer] is not enough, because we all know rugby has more sponsors than soccer, so they will be fine.”

Speaking about the demographics of those in the university’s rugby teams – 62% are black – Daniso said: “Our focus is not the number of black players in teams but what positions they’re in.