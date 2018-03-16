The death toll from the listeriosis outbreak could be much higher as countries in the Southern African Development Community (SADC) region do not have the testing and monitoring to detect listeriosis cases.

The disease is not a notifiable disease across Southern African countries‚ meaning doctors are not reporting each case to a centralised authority.

Yesterday, in Johannesburg‚ Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi and SADC health ministers and ambassadors held an emergency highlevel inter-ministerial meeting to discuss the world’s largest listeriosis outbreak, which started in South Africa.

Many of the countries attending the meeting import Tiger Brands’ Enterprise polony and cold meat products.

The Tiger Brands Polokwane factory had the ST6 strain of listeria‚ responsible for 91% of all South African listeriosis patients‚ in 26 places.

In South Africa‚ there have been 967 confirmed cases and 183 deaths from listeriosis.

But there has been only one patient in the rest of Southern Africa identified with listeriosis, despite many countries importing implicated products.

Namibia recorded a patient on March 12.

In the high-level meeting‚ the health department gave advice and scientific expertise on the disease.

Motsoaledi also said he did not think there would only be one case outside of South Africa.

“It did arise in the meeting that countries might not be able to detect something like this,” he said.

He said few also had the ability to do DNA testing of listeriosis strains and South Africa had offered expertise if needed.