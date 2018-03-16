No Hofmeyr concert in George town hall
The George municipality has confirmed that it will no longer be allowing Afrikaans musician Steve Hofmeyr to use the town hall to host his concert.
“George municipality reserves the right to cancel the leasing of any municipal facility as per our policy‚ with 48 hours’ written notice‚” municipal communications manager Chantel Edwards-Klose said.
“In this instance‚ the George municipality has exercised this right‚” she said in a text message.
The decision to cancel the concert came after the ANC condemned the municipality’s move to allow Hofmeyr to perform at the venue‚ saying it would be insensitive to open the doors of an iconic place like the town hall to Hofmeyr.
A statement circulating on social media‚ believed to be from Western Cape ANC spokesman Faiez Jacobs‚ said the ANC rejected and condemned the “promotion of the racist and white supremacist Afrikaner performer Steve Hofmeyr through a concert to be held on March 22 at the George town hall”.
“We call on the municipality to immediately cancel this concert‚ disassociate themselves from Hofmeyr in the way that other sponsors like Pick n Pay‚ Land Rover and Absa have done in the past‚” it read.
Jacobs said allowing Hofmeyr to use the hall would be seen as the municipality’s endorsement of Hofmeyr’s controversial views about black and coloured people.
Besides his music‚ Hofmeyr has become known for his controversial comments and position on political issues.
Hofmeyr, in a Facebook post, said the cancellation was unconstitutional and a breach of contract.
He thanked his supporters for standing behind him, insisted he would not be deterred and said the show would take place.
