The George municipality has confirmed that it will no longer be allowing Afrikaans musician Steve Hofmeyr to use the town hall to host his concert.

“George municipality reserves the right to cancel the leasing of any municipal facility as per our policy‚ with 48 hours’ written notice‚” municipal communications manager Chantel Edwards-Klose said.

“In this instance‚ the George municipality has exercised this right‚” she said in a text message.

The decision to cancel the concert came after the ANC condemned the municipality’s move to allow Hofmeyr to perform at the venue‚ saying it would be insensitive to open the doors of an iconic place like the town hall to Hofmeyr.