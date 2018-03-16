New reasons given for bid to remove Athol Trollip as mayor

Athol Trollip has blatantly disregarded and failed to prioritise poor people, the EFF says in its list of official reasons for putting forward its motion of no confidence in him.

The mayor also subscribes to politics of nepotism, pushes a narrow, backward, patriarchal agenda, and tried to have money meant for the tarring of gravel roads redirected to fix a road on the Ironman route, it says.

The motion, to be moved by EFF councillor Zilindile Vena and seconded by his colleague Yoliswa Yako, will be debated at the March 29 council meeting.

That is if council speaker Jonathan Lawack agrees.

While EFF leader Julius Malema said they would remove Trollip through a no-confidence motion to teach the DA a lesson for its stance on land expropriation without compensation, Vena has instead listed other reasons.

In Vena’s motion, seen by The Herald, he said Trollip had “failed to champion the plight of the poor when he allowed his party to attempt to remove informal traders in the street”.

“Under his leadership, people who were desperate for houses and land were inhumanely removed from land they had ‘invaded’,” Vena wrote.

Among the reasons listed, he said Trollip had “proven beyond reasonable doubt that he subscribes to politics of nepotism, when he appointed his personal lawyer Brin Brody and a businessman, Andrew Jensen, who played a significant role in his election campaign, as directors in the MBDA board”.

“We hold the view that his politics are backward and they do not have space in South Africa.

“It is therefore that reason that we believe he is not fit to hold that powerful office [sic],” Vena wrote.

Trollip said the reasons provided were “just pathetic”.

“The real reason for our removal was posited by Julius Malema [which was] ‘to punish the DA for not supporting their untenable motion on expropriation without compensation and to cut the throat of our whiteness’.