New reasons given for bid to remove Athol Trollip as mayor
Athol Trollip has blatantly disregarded and failed to prioritise poor people, the EFF says in its list of official reasons for putting forward its motion of no confidence in him.
The mayor also subscribes to politics of nepotism, pushes a narrow, backward, patriarchal agenda, and tried to have money meant for the tarring of gravel roads redirected to fix a road on the Ironman route, it says.
The motion, to be moved by EFF councillor Zilindile Vena and seconded by his colleague Yoliswa Yako, will be debated at the March 29 council meeting.
That is if council speaker Jonathan Lawack agrees.
While EFF leader Julius Malema said they would remove Trollip through a no-confidence motion to teach the DA a lesson for its stance on land expropriation without compensation, Vena has instead listed other reasons.
In Vena’s motion, seen by The Herald, he said Trollip had “failed to champion the plight of the poor when he allowed his party to attempt to remove informal traders in the street”.
“Under his leadership, people who were desperate for houses and land were inhumanely removed from land they had ‘invaded’,” Vena wrote.
Among the reasons listed, he said Trollip had “proven beyond reasonable doubt that he subscribes to politics of nepotism, when he appointed his personal lawyer Brin Brody and a businessman, Andrew Jensen, who played a significant role in his election campaign, as directors in the MBDA board”.
“We hold the view that his politics are backward and they do not have space in South Africa.
“It is therefore that reason that we believe he is not fit to hold that powerful office [sic],” Vena wrote.
Trollip said the reasons provided were “just pathetic”.
“The real reason for our removal was posited by Julius Malema [which was] ‘to punish the DA for not supporting their untenable motion on expropriation without compensation and to cut the throat of our whiteness’.
“The so-called reasons in the motion are a pathetic effort to cast about for more reasonable reasons for their disrespect of voters’ wishes and their despicable racist politics; they never raised these with me before.
“You can’t justify the unjustifiable and they will have to live with the consequences of their treachery, as will the UDM, who have clearly thrown their lot in with the corrupt ANC,” Trollip said.
Nelson Mandela University politics lecturer Ongama Mtimka said the EFF’s reasons listed in the motion were an attempt to localise an otherwise national issue.
“The nature of the matter is that it shows primarily there’s a stronger political imperative more than the stated reasons.”
Asked if the motion was challengeable, Mtimka said: “Unfortunately a politician’s longevity is based on the political mood, especially in a coalition government.”
Opposition councillors have asked Lawack for a special council meeting on March 29 from 8am to debate the motion against Trollip, the removal of chief whip in council Werner Senekal, to rescind the council decision to remove the deputy mayor position, to reinstate the position of deputy mayor, to remove Lawack and also to have all portfolio heads of various municipal departments replaced with new political heads.
The meeting was scheduled to start at 10am.
Vena said he had asked Lawack to convene a special sitting on April 6 for the no-confidence motion, but he had replied that they should come up with an alternative date as DA councillors would be at the DA national congress in Tshwane from April 6.
Asked if he had made a decision about the special request, Lawack said yesterday he was in the process of responding to the opposition councillors.
Meanwhile, the United Front said its motion to rescind a previous decision to remove the deputy mayor position altogether was to stop Trollip’s attempts at centralising power.
“The mayor is running the show and we feel strongly that this motion will win,” it said.
The UDM’s Mongameli Bobani said the reason for his motion to remove Senekal was that he was not acting in the best interest of all parties.
Patriotic Alliance councillor Marlon Daniels, who is calling for the removal of all portfolio heads, said they had dismally failed in making progress and delivering services in all areas in the Bay.