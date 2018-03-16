Jennifer Ferguson heading to SA for anti-rape concert

Jennifer Ferguson – the singer who accused former Nelson Mandela Bay mayor and FIFA president Danny Jordaan of rape – will be back in the country in April for a concert denouncing sexual abuse.

Ferguson, a former ANC Member of Parliament, will perform a four-day tour at the Baxter Theatre in Cape Town under the theme #WeToo, along with Port Elizabeth singer Zolani Mahola.

At the height of the global #MeToo campaign – where women were encouraged to speak out about sexual abuse and assault – Ferguson accused Jordaan of raping her in a PE hotel in 1993.

Jordaan has denied raping Ferguson.

Ferguson’s concert, at the Baxter Theatre in Cape Town in April, will see her perform alongside Mahola, Tina Schouw and her husband and sons.

She also hopes to meet with members of NGOs working in the fields of sexual abuse, hoping to form partnerships to drive the #WeToo campaign forward, a campaign she hopes will drawn in both survivors of sexual abuse and those who support them.

She said: “I want to go beyond the personal #MeToo to a universal #WeToo. My story is just one of tens of thousands. We need to look at other ways of dealing with the culture of sexual violence and admit the current judicial system is failing too many of us. Restorative, even narrative justice offers something different as a path to healing the individual and the community.

“As an artist, I can stand in my truth and own my story on the stage without compromise. Music has traditionally been used to heal personal and collective trauma.”

Speaking from Sweden on Friday morning Ferguson said she was very happy to be returning to South Africa but also had some sense of trepidation, returning for the first time since her claims against Jordaan.

She said: “We are all human and if we didn’t have trepidation we wouldn’t be human but I have a sense of peace.”

Ferguson will perform from April 4 to April 7.