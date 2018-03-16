Intruders gun down school secretary
Beloved Lungisa High staff member shot twice in head while cowering with husband under duvet
Cowering beneath the bed covers, a much-loved school secretary was gunned down by intruders in front of her terrified husband – who did not realise until 10 minutes later that his wife had been fatally shot.
A distraught Vukile Mabusela yesterday described his harrowing ordeal when he and his wife Nosipho, 53, were attacked in their Motherwell home by three men late on Sunday night.
The brutal murder of Nosipho has sent shockwaves through the community and prompted a planned anti-crime protest today by the more than 900 pupils at Lungisa High School in KwaDwesi where she worked.
Nosipho was shot twice in the head while she and her disabled husband cowered under a duvet. Vukile, 59, escaped unscathed.
Two men were arrested shortly afterwards and on Wednesday Leletu Platana, 19, and Sikunbuso Hoyi, 30, appeared in the Motherwell Magistrate’s Court on charges of murder and robbery.
The case was postponed to next week for a bail application.
Police spokesman Captain Andre Beetge said the incident was apparently a botched robbery.
However, the motive had not been firmly established.
The three suspects down the back door kicked of the Mpheko Street home at about 11.30pm on Sunday and proceeded to ransack the house.
Vukile said the ordeal had lasted about half an hour, ending with his wife’s lifeless body lying next to him in their bed for at least 10 minutes before he released she had succumbed to her wounds.
He said they had been woken up by loud banging from the kitchen area and when Nosipho got up to investigate, three men had confronted her in the kitchen.
She ran back to the bedroom and tried to hold the door closed while the intruders attempted to force their way inside.
They eventually gained entry and held the couple at gunpoint.
Vukile said he had been unable to check on the loud banging himself due to a spinal cord injury in 2009 which left him disabled from the waist down.
“They told her to get on the bed and forced us to cover our heads with a duvet while they ransacked the house. It was terrifying because we could hear them but couldn’t see them.
“After they took what they wanted . . . we heard it was quiet in the house for about five minutes so we took the covers off and started talking to each other about what happened.
“Then one of them returned to the room and shouted ‘who said you can take that [duvet] off’.
“As we pulled the cover back over our heads he fired two shots . . . I thought it was just warning shots that he fired past us. Then he left after that. I didn’t see any blood, so I thought my wife was quiet from the shock.”
He said he had been too scared to get off the bed as he thought the intruders were still in the house.
“It was only after the police arrived about 10 minutes later that I shook her several times with no response that I realised – and the police confirmed she had died.
“I didn’t know she was dead, I just thought she was in shock because of what happened. And because of that she was silent and didn’t want to talk so I left her and waited for the police.
“It is devastating, we were married for more than 20 years.”
Lungisa High Grade 9 teacher and Nosipho’s close friend Ntomboxolo Jikolo said the school’s 920 pupils would take to the streets at about 11am today with placards in a silent protest in honour of the school secretary and to denounce violent crime.
A memorial service will also be held this morning at the school where she worked for more than two decades.
“She was really a very happy and helpful person who always went out of her way to assist any and everyone, particularly the children,” Jikolo said.
“Even though she wasn’t a teacher, she was one of the most involved and loved members of this school.
“She had been at this school since before I arrived in 2003 and she touched so many lives.
“We were all very shocked and we are still shaken to think this could happen to her.”
Beetge said police had been alerted to the incident by neighbours who heard the gunshots.
“Police arrived and were given details of a red Toyota Avanza that was used in the robbery.
“Within 40 minutes, police had spotted the car driving in Tynira Road in NU4, Motherwell.
“After a brief car chase, two men were arrested. Most of the stolen items from the house were found inside the car,” he said.
These included cellphones, a sound system, plasma television, money and a lot of clothes, Beetge said.
Asked about the firearm used in the shooting, Beetge said it had not been found inside the vehicle.
“We are still searching for it and the third suspect,” he said.
“All we can stay is that all angles are being investigated.
“There is no evidence at this stage to suggest she [Nosipho] was a state witness or linked to any other cases,” he said.
The probe has been taken over by the serious and violent crime unit.
Vukile said the funeral would take place on Wednesday at the Motherwell 4B community centre.