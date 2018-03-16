Intruders gun down school secretary

Beloved Lungisa High staff member shot twice in head while cowering with husband under duvet

Cowering beneath the bed covers, a much-loved school secretary was gunned down by intruders in front of her terrified husband – who did not realise until 10 minutes later that his wife had been fatally shot.

A distraught Vukile Mabusela yesterday described his harrowing ordeal when he and his wife Nosipho, 53, were attacked in their Motherwell home by three men late on Sunday night.

The brutal murder of Nosipho has sent shockwaves through the community and prompted a planned anti-crime protest today by the more than 900 pupils at Lungisa High School in KwaDwesi where she worked.

Nosipho was shot twice in the head while she and her disabled husband cowered under a duvet. Vukile, 59, escaped unscathed.

Two men were arrested shortly afterwards and on Wednesday Leletu Platana, 19, and Sikunbuso Hoyi, 30, appeared in the Motherwell Magistrate’s Court on charges of murder and robbery.

The case was postponed to next week for a bail application.

Police spokesman Captain Andre Beetge said the incident was apparently a botched robbery.

However, the motive had not been firmly established.

The three suspects down the back door kicked of the Mpheko Street home at about 11.30pm on Sunday and proceeded to ransack the house.

Vukile said the ordeal had lasted about half an hour, ending with his wife’s lifeless body lying next to him in their bed for at least 10 minutes before he released she had succumbed to her wounds.

He said they had been woken up by loud banging from the kitchen area and when Nosipho got up to investigate, three men had confronted her in the kitchen.