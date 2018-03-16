It was completely unacceptable that a five-year-old child had drowned in a school pit latrine in the Eastern Cape, Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga said yesterday.

Viwe Jali, a pupil at Luna Primary School in Mbizana‚ Transkei‚ fell into a pit latrine and died on Tuesday.

“The death of a child in such an undignified manner is completely unacceptable‚ and incredibly disturbing,” Motshekga said.

“My sincere condolences to the family of our Viwe Jali‚ who passed away tragically on Tuesday.

“I cannot begin to know the trauma the parents are experiencing‚ it is truly a tragic incident and my sympathies are with them.”

DA MPL Edmund van Vuuren said the tragedy should serve as a wake-up call to the minister and the education MEC to sort out the infrastructure mess at Eastern Cape schools.

“How many more children must die needlessly‚ how many court cases must be held‚ how many more of our children will be left in the poverty trap because they are not given the benefits of a decent education‚” Van Vuuren asked.