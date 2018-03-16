Child’s death in latrine ‘unacceptable’
It was completely unacceptable that a five-year-old child had drowned in a school pit latrine in the Eastern Cape, Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga said yesterday.
Viwe Jali, a pupil at Luna Primary School in Mbizana‚ Transkei‚ fell into a pit latrine and died on Tuesday.
“The death of a child in such an undignified manner is completely unacceptable‚ and incredibly disturbing,” Motshekga said.
“My sincere condolences to the family of our Viwe Jali‚ who passed away tragically on Tuesday.
“I cannot begin to know the trauma the parents are experiencing‚ it is truly a tragic incident and my sympathies are with them.”
DA MPL Edmund van Vuuren said the tragedy should serve as a wake-up call to the minister and the education MEC to sort out the infrastructure mess at Eastern Cape schools.
“How many more children must die needlessly‚ how many court cases must be held‚ how many more of our children will be left in the poverty trap because they are not given the benefits of a decent education‚” Van Vuuren asked.
Police are investigating the circumstances of the child’s death and counselling services have been provided at the school.
The tragedy echoes that of Michael Komape, 5, who fell into a pit latrine at Mahlodumela Primary School in Polokwane in 2014.
His family has been embroiled in a protracted legal battle‚ suing the state for more than R3-million.
Equal Education asked the Bhisho High Court this week to compel Motshekga to fix flaws in her department’s rules for school infrastructure‚ which it said allowed government to shirk its duties.
In reaction to the latest death, Motshekga said: “To know that as a sector we have not been able to address these infrastructure issues fast enough breaks my heart.
“When a tragedy like this occurs it [underlines] the continued need for the Accelerated School Infrastructure Initiative [Asidi] so we can continue to fast-track these schools that are in desperate need of infrastructure and make them safe havens for our children.”
The Department of Basic Education has introduced a 12% minimum budget for each province to be dedicated to maintenance.
This is to compel provinces to set aside funding for maintenance, as some were not budgeting for it and allowing schools to become dilapidated.
– TimesLIVE