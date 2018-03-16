National police commissioner General Khehla Sitole has called for calm in Umlalazi‚ Eshowe‚ in KwaZulu-Natal after the killing of a community member.

Two young men‚ one of them Spamandla Xulu‚ 30, had been fishing in a dam on the farm Gqobhokani on Wednesday, police said in a statement yesterday.

“The men were confronted by a security guard and requested to leave, which resulted in an altercation that led to the guard allegedly fatally shooting Mr Xulu.

“The second man escaped uninjured. Since the shooting of Mr Xulu‚ the security guard has been arrested on a charge of murder and he is in police custody.