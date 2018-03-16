Bayworld specialist set to retire after 40 years
From the biggest to the smallest.
That’s where veteran marine biologist Dr Malcolm Smale’s research has taken him.
Smale, 67, who is retiring after 40 years working at Bayworld, is a renowned shark specialist.
But he is also a leading expert on otoliths, the tiny earbones of fishes that provide key insight into marine feeding patterns and the ocean environment.
Bayworld’s otolith collection, the biggest of its kind in the southern hemisphere and one of the best in the world, is stacked in draws in the utilitarian offices that Smale shares with collaborator Gill Watson above the Bayworld aquarium.
The intricately shaped jewellike bones were extracted from the stomachs of fish in countless gutting and examination procedures through the decades.
“In the mush of the stomachs of the predator fishes, these little bones remain intact and provide precise evidence of what they have been preying on,” he said.
“We get a picture not only of the predator’s preferences but also of prey abundance, distribution, competition and other information that allows us to better understand the complexity of the ocean.
“I am interested in apex predators like sharks but it’s difficult to study these guys in the expanse of the sea. Our otolith research gives us important clues about the ocean in general and, specifically when they’re extracted from shark stomachs, about sharks.”
Born in the United Kingdom, Smale grew up in Zambia and went to university in Durban.
He joined Bayworld in 1978 with a brief to study the feeding relationships of line fish, and spent his weekends gutting the catches of anglers at the Port Elizabeth Harbour in what turned out to be an invaluable entree to his life’s work.
He established and has since driven Bayworld’s scientific diving unit and has through the decades worked on a number of collaborative projects.
One of these was with the SA Institute of Aquatic Biology on the installation of undersea listening stations around the coast.
The project has thrown up a wealth of data including on the possible effect of climate change and the shift of sardines and the seabirds and fish that feed on them from the West Coast to the Southern Cape coast.
A number of sharks were tagged for the project and the next collection of data could throw up interesting new data about the possible migration of white sharks eastward up the Southern Cape coast away from predatory orcas, he said.
Smale has authored more than 100 peer-reviewed publications and in 2015 received a lifetime award from the SA Shark and Ray Symposium.
He retired officially in 2015 but has been working on for no pay at Bayworld because, he said, he remained interested and passionate about his subject.
A softly spoken man with a 5th dan in traditional karate and 4th dan in the Japanese Karate Association style, he admitted he would be sad to go.
“After 40 years, this is my second home. I would be happy to mentor the incoming young scientist, but management have said that’s not what they want, so I’m due to leave Bayworld at Easter.”