Bayworld specialist set to retire after 40 years

From the biggest to the smallest.

That’s where veteran marine biologist Dr Malcolm Smale’s research has taken him.

Smale, 67, who is retiring after 40 years working at Bayworld, is a renowned shark specialist.

But he is also a leading expert on otoliths, the tiny earbones of fishes that provide key insight into marine feeding patterns and the ocean environment.

Bayworld’s otolith collection, the biggest of its kind in the southern hemisphere and one of the best in the world, is stacked in draws in the utilitarian offices that Smale shares with collaborator Gill Watson above the Bayworld aquarium.

The intricately shaped jewellike bones were extracted from the stomachs of fish in countless gutting and examination procedures through the decades.

“In the mush of the stomachs of the predator fishes, these little bones remain intact and provide precise evidence of what they have been preying on,” he said.

“We get a picture not only of the predator’s preferences but also of prey abundance, distribution, competition and other information that allows us to better understand the complexity of the ocean.

“I am interested in apex predators like sharks but it’s difficult to study these guys in the expanse of the sea. Our otolith research gives us important clues about the ocean in general and, specifically when they’re extracted from shark stomachs, about sharks.”

Born in the United Kingdom, Smale grew up in Zambia and went to university in Durban.