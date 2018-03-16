Ambulance crew robbed at gunpoint
An ambulance crew helping to deliver a baby were robbed at gunpoint minutes afterwards, as they were preparing to transport the mother and baby to hospital.
Nelson Mandela Bay Emergency Medical Services district manager Brenhan Metune said the incident occurred at Tuta Street in New Brighton.
“Both crew members were inside the house busy attending to a patient who had already delivered her newborn,” he said.
“The woman crew member went to the ambulance and was confronted by a male.
“A scuffle ensued and the other crew member went out to investigate. He was confronted by a gun-wielding man, who pointed a firearm and demanded all their belongings including wallets and cellphones.”
Metune said the crew had called for help using the ambulance radio communications system.
The shift leader and other colleagues rushed to the scene to rescue their colleagues.
“There were community members at the scene but they did not assist ambulance crew members during their ordeal. The two robbers disappeared,” he said.
“The crew did not sustain any injuries and no shots were fired. They are fine but shocked and will receive psychological treatment.
“The patient and her baby are fine and were later taken to Dora Nginza Hospital.”
Health spokesman Sizwe Kupelo said the ongoing attacks on ambulances were forcing the department to first do a “situational analysis” before proceeding to any call.
“We will also start to go out in teams. If a situation looks suspicious, an ambulance crew will wait for a police escort,” he said.
“This will definitely affect our ambulance response times and possibly lead to complications and deaths. While the department strives to provide prompt and efficient emergency service to the community, the safety of our staff members is equally important and we cannot fail them and risk their lives.
“These attacks prompted an emergency meeting with the provincial police commissioner last December.”
Kupelo said the department would initiate community awareness programmes to educate residents about the emergency services in the hopes of putting an end to the attacks.
Similar outreach programmes were done in the past in conjunction with councillors, the police and community leaders.
“The department demands the safety and respect of the much-needed emergency service by the community of Port Elizabeth.
“We condemn these barbaric acts and wish to remind perpetrators that these are essential services which they will need in future.
“Even in war zones, health practitioners are spared because of the important service they provide to the community and injured victims of war,” Kupelo said.