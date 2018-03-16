Ambulance crew robbed at gunpoint

An ambulance crew helping to deliver a baby were robbed at gunpoint minutes afterwards, as they were preparing to transport the mother and baby to hospital.

Nelson Mandela Bay Emergency Medical Services district manager Brenhan Metune said the incident occurred at Tuta Street in New Brighton.

“Both crew members were inside the house busy attending to a patient who had already delivered her newborn,” he said.

“The woman crew member went to the ambulance and was confronted by a male.

“A scuffle ensued and the other crew member went out to investigate. He was confronted by a gun-wielding man, who pointed a firearm and demanded all their belongings including wallets and cellphones.”

Metune said the crew had called for help using the ambulance radio communications system.

The shift leader and other colleagues rushed to the scene to rescue their colleagues.

“There were community members at the scene but they did not assist ambulance crew members during their ordeal. The two robbers disappeared,” he said.

“The crew did not sustain any injuries and no shots were fired. They are fine but shocked and will receive psychological treatment.

“The patient and her baby are fine and were later taken to Dora Nginza Hospital.”