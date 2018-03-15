Work to being on road upgrades for Ironman

Section of Heugh Road will be partially closed for two weeks, Trollip says

The road upgrades on parts of the Ironman 70.3 World Championship route will benefit all of Nelson Mandela Bay, with work starting on Heugh Road in Walmer today.

This is according to Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Athol Trollip, who was speaking at the launch of the Ironman African Championships, set down for next month.

A section of Heugh Road will be partially closed to repair parts of the route.

One of the two lanes between 4th and 8th avenues in Walmer will be closed for about two weeks.

Trollip said the municipality had invested in the event to ensure its success and to bring the course up to international standards.

“The Heugh Road upgrade has been [planned] for many years.

“It’s been brought forward because of the new route cyclists will ride to ensure they are safe and they are competing on an international circuit,” he said.

“It’s not to the exclusion of any communities, or to the benefit of only one community. It has become one of our most congested roads.”

While the municipality hoped to get about R200-million to fix the routes – a requirement to meet the Ironman standards – it trimmed the figure down to R25-million, only focusing on the most urgent sections.

The upgrade for the specific section would cost about R3-million, municipal spokesman Kupido Baron said.

He could not give an exact figure as to the total amount spent by the municipality in preparation for the Ironman events.

Sport, recreation, arts and culture political head Siyasanga Sijadu said the successful hosting of the event would emphasise the municipality’s ability to host world-class events.