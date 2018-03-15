Work to being on road upgrades for Ironman
Section of Heugh Road will be partially closed for two weeks, Trollip says
The road upgrades on parts of the Ironman 70.3 World Championship route will benefit all of Nelson Mandela Bay, with work starting on Heugh Road in Walmer today.
This is according to Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Athol Trollip, who was speaking at the launch of the Ironman African Championships, set down for next month.
A section of Heugh Road will be partially closed to repair parts of the route.
One of the two lanes between 4th and 8th avenues in Walmer will be closed for about two weeks.
Trollip said the municipality had invested in the event to ensure its success and to bring the course up to international standards.
“The Heugh Road upgrade has been [planned] for many years.
“It’s been brought forward because of the new route cyclists will ride to ensure they are safe and they are competing on an international circuit,” he said.
“It’s not to the exclusion of any communities, or to the benefit of only one community. It has become one of our most congested roads.”
While the municipality hoped to get about R200-million to fix the routes – a requirement to meet the Ironman standards – it trimmed the figure down to R25-million, only focusing on the most urgent sections.
The upgrade for the specific section would cost about R3-million, municipal spokesman Kupido Baron said.
He could not give an exact figure as to the total amount spent by the municipality in preparation for the Ironman events.
Sport, recreation, arts and culture political head Siyasanga Sijadu said the successful hosting of the event would emphasise the municipality’s ability to host world-class events.
“However, the good comes with minor inconveniences such as the partial road closure of the busy Heugh Road.”
“One lane will be open at all times, but motorists should expect a delay.”
Sijadu urged motorists to consider alternative routes.
The partial road closure will be from 9am to 4pm.
Since the first Ironman triathlon in 2004, the city had benefited in terms of taking advantage of having the attention of a global audience, Trollip said.
“We will be staging the 14th edition of this epic adventure and the annual flagship held in the magnificent surrounds of Nelson Mandela Bay is something that has become synonymous with Ironman and South Africa,” he said.
“This world class event with its . . . world-class athletes adds so much value to our city.”
Economic development, tourism and agriculture mayoral committee member Andrew Whitfield said while the city was recognised globally as a water sports tourism destination, the hope was that the city could become more of a training destination for global events.
“The key success we want to achieve is ensuring we become an increasingly recognised as a sports tourism destination for global events.”
The influx of athletes and their families would result in hundreds of millions of rands for the city,” he said.
“Most of the athletes are coming with teams and families, and in the run-up to Ironman, they travel around the province and the country, so the impact will benefit the entire country, even though the main impact will be felt here.”
Asked about the water shortage, and how the city would look to ease the pressure on the supply come race day, Whitfield said this would be done by campaigning among residents to reduce water usage, with serious penalties in place for those who overused.