Sunday’s electricity shutdown to affect large part of PE

Gelvandale, Malabar, Brymore and sections of Walmer amongst many other suburbs will be affected this Sunday during a scheduled electricity shutdown, according to the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality.

The shutdown is expected to take place between 8am and 4pm to repair earthing and communications systems between the Ditchling, Kragga Kamma and Malabar electricity substations.

Residents are requested to plan their activities to accommodate this “important refurbishment to lessen the effect of the outage,” the metro said.

The areas that will be affected are as follows:

Gelvandale, Helenvale, Malabar, a section of Kabega Park, Kragga Kamma, Sunridge Park, Fernglen, Framesby, Westering, Linton Grange, Parsonsvlei, Cotswold, Morningside, Glenroy Park, Brymore, Walmer Downs, Charlo, Springfield, Greenshields Park, a section of Overbaakens, a section of Walmer, Miramar, Mount Pleasant and a section of Lovemore Heights, THC-line (Theescombe / Chelsea), KKT-line (Kragga Kamma), SEA-line (Seaview).