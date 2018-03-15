National parks beef up their security to protect visitors

Security at national parks is being beefed up in a bid to protect visitors.

This comes in the wake of several attacks at various parks across South Africa in recent months.

A workshop was held in Knysna this week to discuss the risks, threats and vulnerabilities, particularly to the Garden Route National Park.

The workshop was part of Operation Reboot – a security initiative that focuses on beefing up security as well as working with the police, community policing forums and other law enforcement agencies.

South African National Parks (SANParks) special project head Major-General Johan Jooste led the workshop and said part of the short- to medium-term intervention was to equip rangers with more skills and strengthen interagency alliances.

Garden Route park’s Nandi Mgwadlamba said the workshop was part of a national project aimed at beefing up security at all national parks.

“While most of our rangers are trained to protect the environment, we now need to retrain them to protect visitors as well.

“This will require new skills and technology.”

Mgwadlamba said the plan also entailed the deployment of more rangers.

SANParks would also work with rescue organisations, which could also train rangers in assisting with rescue missions.