Injured crewman airlifted off PE coast

A crewman who sustained burns on board a Chinese vessel off the Port Elizabeth coast has been safely evacuated.

The vessel, said to be an ore bulk carrier, requested a medical evacuation via the Marine Rescue Coordination Centre in Cape Town on Thursday morning.

Initial reports indicate the man presented with burn wounds to the face including blistering around the mouth and neck. It is not clear at this stage what caused the burns.

The man, who is in a stable condition, will be taken to Greenaces Hospital.