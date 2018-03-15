Girls’ screams foil knife-wielding beachfront robber’s escape
A knife-wielding attacker was caught after attempting to rob a group of seven Pearson High School girls walking towards the beachfront after school on Wednesday.
The latest attack saw a Pearson High School girl, 17, robbed of her cellphone, while the other girls screamed to alert bystanders, at about 5.30pm.
Earlier this week, a woman was stabbed and pepper-sprayed while walking her dog on the beachfront, near to where this attack took place.
Authorities have confirmed that they were looking into whether both attacks were committed by the same robber.
Police said Wednesday’s attack was at the corner of Bognor Street and 9th Avenue, Summerstrand, opposite the Seagate Shopping Centre.
Police spokeswoman Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said: “The group of girls from Pearson were walking together towards the beachfront after finishing sport training at the school.
“The attacker is believed to have followed them for some distance before pouncing on them,” she said.
“He pulled out a knife while approaching.
“The girls said he threatened them and demanded that they hand over their cellphones.
“He then grabbed a cellphone from one of the girls and ran off.”
The girls screamed during the robbery, alerting security guards at the Radisson Blu Hotel.
“Security guards and bystanders helped chase the robber.
“He was caught and the stolen cellphone and a knife was found in his possession.”
This attack comes after Monday’s attack on Jayde Frost, 21, who was stabbed and peppersprayed while walking her dog on the beachfront.
She is in St George’s Hospital with a collapsed lung. A criminal case was opened Wednesday.
Frost’s father, Arthur, said his daughter was in good spirits and was recovering well.
Earlier this week, the municipality said that while it had monitored CCTV cameras along the beachfront, the attack had not been spotted on municipal cameras.
The man arrested in yesterday’s attack, believed to be aged about 30, will appear in court for robbery on Friday.