Girls’ screams foil knife-wielding beachfront robber’s escape

A knife-wielding attacker was caught after attempting to rob a group of seven Pearson High School girls walking towards the beachfront after school on Wednesday.

The latest attack saw a Pearson High School girl, 17, robbed of her cellphone, while the other girls screamed to alert bystanders, at about 5.30pm.

Earlier this week, a woman was stabbed and pepper-sprayed while walking her dog on the beachfront, near to where this attack took place.

Authorities have confirmed that they were looking into whether both attacks were committed by the same robber.

Police said Wednesday’s attack was at the corner of Bognor Street and 9th Avenue, Summerstrand, opposite the Seagate Shopping Centre.

Police spokeswoman Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said: “The group of girls from Pearson were walking together towards the beachfront after finishing sport training at the school.

“The attacker is believed to have followed them for some distance before pouncing on them,” she said.

“He pulled out a knife while approaching.

“The girls said he threatened them and demanded that they hand over their cellphones.