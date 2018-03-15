Dagga ‘factory’ in quiet PE suburb

High-quality products worth R500 000 seized

A suspicious package in transit, a strong nose for narcotics and deft detective work led police on Wednesday to the leafy Port Elizabeth suburb of Beverly Grove, where they uncovered a highquality dagga-growing operation with an estimated street value of about R500 000.

Police arrested a 37-year-old man, not only in connection with what officers described as a hydroponic dagga operation found at his Bendor Drive home, but also for a somewhat rare attempt to export dagga out of the city.

Nelson Mandela Bay has traditionally been a destination for narcotics such as dagga, and not the point of origin.

Police also arrested a 39-year-old woman at the house during the same operation, which took place from about 12.50pm.

Officers seized a Mitsubishi Colt 4×4 bakkie and a Honda Jazz, a small river cabin boat and trailer, along with electronic goods such as cellphones and a laptop computer.

The identities of the couple, who are expected to appear in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court on Thursday, were not given.

They were detained at the Mount Road police station.