Dagga ‘factory’ in quiet PE suburb
High-quality products worth R500 000 seized
A suspicious package in transit, a strong nose for narcotics and deft detective work led police on Wednesday to the leafy Port Elizabeth suburb of Beverly Grove, where they uncovered a highquality dagga-growing operation with an estimated street value of about R500 000.
Police arrested a 37-year-old man, not only in connection with what officers described as a hydroponic dagga operation found at his Bendor Drive home, but also for a somewhat rare attempt to export dagga out of the city.
Nelson Mandela Bay has traditionally been a destination for narcotics such as dagga, and not the point of origin.
Police also arrested a 39-year-old woman at the house during the same operation, which took place from about 12.50pm.
Officers seized a Mitsubishi Colt 4×4 bakkie and a Honda Jazz, a small river cabin boat and trailer, along with electronic goods such as cellphones and a laptop computer.
The identities of the couple, who are expected to appear in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court on Thursday, were not given.
They were detained at the Mount Road police station.
Curious residents and passers-by streamed past the relatively nondescript home on Wednesday as police brought in flatbed trucks to remove the vehicles, one of which had been parked in the garage, directly next to the dagga cultivation operation.
The large garage door, which was one of two access points to the dagga operation, was in open view of the street, about 40m away.
There is no boundary wall or fence in the front of the property, with the plantation in the garage being hidden from view from the road by a mattress which was propped against what appeared to be an electrified, temperature controlled hydroponics set-up.
The well-maintained plants were being cultivated in a makeshift, sealed enclosure, complete with piping, fans and other equipment.
Police seized 18 big plants and 10 small plants of what is believed to be high-quality dagga, along with an undisclosed quantity of harvested dagga “heads”.
Port Elizabeth police spokeswoman Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg described how dogged and dedicated police work had led to the arrests and seizures. “The cooperation and joint action between policing units and other government departments resulted in the arrest of the two suspects,” she said.
“The operation arose out of a routine inspection at the Port Elizabeth International Airport on Monday.
“The police K9 unit and customs officials intercepted a parcel after a narcotic dog responded positively to it,” Janse van Rensburg said.
She confirmed the package had been en route to Durban.
“On further investigation, the parcel was tracked to the courier company and CCTV footage revealed a registration number of the vehicle.
“The number was traced and [yesterday] a search warrant was executed at [the house].
“Police discovered a fully operational hydroponic laboratory. The estimated value of the drugs is R500 000,” she said.
She said the vehicles, boat, trailer and other goods had been seized to determine if they had been acquired through the proceeds of crime.
Acting Mount Road cluster commander Brigadier Andrew Louw said: “These members were off duty and on rest days, but followed through on the entire investigation.
“We will not tolerate the trafficking of drugs on our watch and send out a stern warning to drug pedlars that they will be arrested and prosecuted.”
One of the investigating officers, Sergeant John Henry, said he was particularly pleased with the operation as it had been unusual.
“We usually intercept incoming narcotics at the airport, and this is on the rise, but this time, and in a rare occurrence, we intercepted a parcel going out,” he said.
“The dagga in the parcel and at the home is of a high quality and therefore has a higher street value.”
High-quality dagga could fetch R130 per gram or more on the street, he said.
Henry, who followed the parcel trail long after discovering the narcotics at the airport and after going off duty, said about 200 grams of dagga had been discovered in the package.
“The investigation is not yet complete. Aspects such as the intended recipient of the parcel are still under investigation,” he said.