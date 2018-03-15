Collegiate girl comes up with way to stop shacks from burning down
Saddened by the devastating Knysna fires last year that gutted scores of homes, a Collegiate Girls’ High School pupil has come up with a solution to help prevent shacks burning down.
Gabriella Mogale, 17, of Welkom, entered her project into the regional Eskom Expo for Young Scientists last year, and received a gold medal.
But one of the judges told her to fine-tune the project and come back this year.
“I didn’t really think it would be something big because it was such a simple idea,” Gabriella said.
She will return to the expo this year with an improved solution and model.
The Grade 12 pupil said the problem of people living in shacks and then losing their homes due to fires had been what motivated her.
“I was just watching TV and the Knysna fires were on,” she said.
“I started thinking how nice it would be if someone could actually find a solution for the fires that had been ongoing.”
She said the biggest issue in informal settlements was how a fire would start at one shack and then jump to dozens more.
“And since I had a science project to do I thought to base it on that, but I had no idea that it would turn into something this big.
“At the beginning it was a school project and now people have reacted positively to it on social media,” she said.
Gabriella’s invention is a two-part solution.
For the interior of the shack, she designed a mixture of recyclable substances that would be painted onto the corrugated iron – preventing cold from entering and avoiding people falling ill from pneumonia.
The second mixture, which includes cement, would be applied to the exterior of the shack to make it fire-retardant.
“When I went to the expo and they said that I should come back this year with the improvements, I realised that it could go somewhere and that made me a little proud,” Gabriella said.
Growing up in Welkom, she said feeling helpless due to her own disadvantaged circumstances had made her want to make a difference.
“You never think you would create or do something great until you do it. And having come from a disadvantaged background, I have always wanted to be that person who is going to change the lives of someone who was like me.”
Speaking about her plans after school, she said she wanted to study actuarial sciences as she also enjoyed working with numbers.
“When I do my maths homework it doesn’t seem like a chore and I want to go into a career where I do that every day of my life.”
Headmistress Melita Bagshaw said they were proud of her efforts.
“We are exceptionally proud of Gabriella and what she is doing,” she said.
“We wish her the best of luck with this project at the expo this year.
“We do have some other [pupils] who have also done really well and we are proud of them all, but especially now that it is Gabi’s turn we want to celebrate what she has done.”