Latest:
News Top News 

WATCH | Clover truck looted in PE

Siyabonga Sesant 0 Comment
Picture: Siyabonga Sesant

A Clover truck which overturned on the R75 towards Uitenhage, after it collided with a motor vehicle, was looted by people who hurriedly made off with the stock on Wednesday. 

Eyewitnesses said the car had allegedly jumped a red robot and hit the rear of the truck causing it to overturn.

The truck driver, his assistant and the driver of the car all escaped with no injuries. 

Looters then zoned in on the yogurts, juices, milk and other dairy blends inside the truck, stealing whatever they could possibly carry and dash away with. 

Watch the video here: 

You May Also Like

NMMU, Rhodes shape up in Varsity Sing

Weekend Post Reporter 0

Malabar family in futile bid to sort out power woes

Amir Chetty 0

Chilling video of kids’ last moments

Graeme Hosken 0

Leave a Reply