WATCH | Clover truck looted in PE

A Clover truck which overturned on the R75 towards Uitenhage, after it collided with a motor vehicle, was looted by people who hurriedly made off with the stock on Wednesday.

Eyewitnesses said the car had allegedly jumped a red robot and hit the rear of the truck causing it to overturn.

The truck driver, his assistant and the driver of the car all escaped with no injuries.

Looters then zoned in on the yogurts, juices, milk and other dairy blends inside the truck, stealing whatever they could possibly carry and dash away with.

