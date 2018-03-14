Varsity Cup chaos not our fault – Sasco

Weeks of rising tensions over transformation at Nelson Mandela University, especially around sport, boiled over into the violent confrontation witnessed on Monday night between students and security personnel.

This comes as three cases of assault were opened at the Humewood police station.

The chaos broke out shortly after the second half of a Varsity Cup match between Madibaz and Maties.

In what appeared to be an orchestrated plan, students rushed the stadium’s VIP section demanding an audience with university director of sport Yoliswa Lumka.

Yesterday, at a media conference, students aligned to the SA Students Congress (Sasco) denied responsibility, claiming they had for weeks been trying to meet with Lumka to discuss transformation issues and they had simply been brushed off.

They said it was only when they were attacked by security personnel outside the VIP booth where Lumka was watching the match that they had retaliated.

This was emphatically denied by security guard Riaan Visser, who said he had been set upon by about 12 people and was yesterday nursing a swollen lip and a bruise to the back of his head.

“I was protecting the VIP area and one of the [students] tried to force themselves into the VIP area,” he said.

Video footage of the incident showed several students swarming up the stairs to the VIP area as security guards tried to stop them.

This escalated into heated fist fights between the two parties.

Visser said the students had then kicked open the door and forced their way in.

He said the students had said they should be able to access the food as they were paying to study.

He said his glasses had been knocked from his face and his jacket had been ripped.

“The students also hit another security guard with a brick on his head and then he was bleeding,” Visser said.

At the media conference Sasco regional chairman Bamanye Matiwane said the violence could have been avoided had Lumka agreed to meet with disgruntled students.

“It was not the first time [students] have made this demand [to meet with Lumka].

“In the previous game they made a similar demand, but unlike [Monday night] there were no bouncers. She did not come [out of the VIP area] to meet them.”

Matiwane said on Monday night Lumka had beefed up security and when students persisted with demands to meet the director, they had been assaulted by “bouncers”.

“What Sasco could not stomach was to watch students being attacked by bouncers, and when they tried to intervene, that’s when the fight escalated,” Matiwane said.