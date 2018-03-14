Suspect in NMMU student murder case rearrested

The man accused of the brutal murder of a Nelson Mandela University (NMU) student in his Summerstrand flatlet, has been re-arrested after being on the run for seven months.

Zolile Mfeketho, 20, who is accused of viciously attacking and killing Nelson Mandela University student Asadullah Ajimudin, 19, in 2015 was released from the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court by accident in August.

Since then, police have been hunting for Mfeketho who is believed to have been moving around the Bay to avoid capture.

Asadullah, originally from Kimberley, was beaten unconscious while sleeping on a couch inside his flatlet in Ben Viljoen Street, Summerstrand in 2015.

He was in a coma for days after the savage attack with a cricket bat and died on August 8 2015 when his parents made the heartbreaking decision to turn off his life-support machine.

Police spokeswoman Colonel Priscilla Naidu said that the arrest happened during the late hours of Tuesday night after police received a tip-off on his whereabouts in Walmer location.

Mfeketho appeared in the Port Elizabeth Magistrates court today where he was charged, again, for the murder and robbery of Ajimudin. The case will now be placed back on the court roll for trial.

Acting Cluster Commander for Mount Road Cluster, Brigadier Andrew Louw commended the team for their persistence in trying to re-arrest the accused.