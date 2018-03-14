Suspect busted with 44kg of dagga

A 35-year-old man has been arrested after allegedly being found with 44kg of dagga valued at R87 000 on Tuesday night.

Police spokeswoman Captain Mali Govender said the bust was made during a patrol of the N10 between Cradock and Port Elizabeth.

“One of the members noticed something ‘red’ sticking out from the mudguard.

“Without hesitation, the team stopped and searched the vehicle.

“21 packages of dagga wrapped in red plastic weighing close to 44kgs to the value of R87 000 was found hidden under the mudguards of the vehicle,” Govender said.

The suspect made a brief appearance in the Cradock Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday on a charge of possession of dagga.

The suspect will remain in custody until his next appearance on Tuesday, 20 March.