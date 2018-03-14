Latest:
Suspect, 21, caught with Mandrax and Tik

Herald Reporter 0 Comment
Picture: Supplied by SAPS

A 21-year-old suspect was arrested for being in possession of Mandrax and Tik in Port Elizabeth on Tuesday.

Police spokesman Captain Andre Beetge said the suspect was found during routine “safety check searches” conducted by the Motherwell Operational Command Centre (OCC).

The suspect, who was spotted in New Brighton, was found in possession of 21 packets of Tik and 5 Mandrax tablets.

He is expected to appear before the New Brighton Magistrate’s Court on Thursday, 15 March.

 

