Stowaways in SA illegally

The three men who attempted to stow away on a ship due to leave the Port Elizabeth Harbour on Monday evening are in the country illegally.

Tall Ismail, 18, John Clement, 18, and Alidi Mohammed, 25, boarded the liquefied petroleum gas tanker Azeri Gas sometime during the early hours of Monday morning.

They climbed into the ship’s funnel and were arrested during a search before the ship left port.

The three had inhaled engine fumes and were admitted to hospital for treatment.

All three men appeared in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court yesterday and were remanded in custody.

Police said that the men failed to provide any form of identification, passports, visas or permits to show they were legally in South Africa.