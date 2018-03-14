Society might sue over theft

Ex-volunteer found guilty of stealing raffle ticket money but Animal Welfare wants to recover funds

The Animal Welfare Society (AWS) in Port Elizabeth is considering civil action against a former volunteer who raised and stole more than R18 000 from the organisation.

Colleen Grundlingh was found guilty of the theft of R18 400 in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court last month.

This resulted from her selling raffle tickets for AWS after an agreement was terminated.

AWS volunteer and former executive committee member Erica Ferrey said the organisation was considering civil action to recover the funds, as only R1 500 had been repaid so far.

“She has never contacted us to make arrangements [to pay]. We received two deposits – one of R500 and one of R1 000 – from a C Grundlingh on the day before the court case, but she has not been in contact with us, so we are not sure if it’s from her.”

Ferrey said Grundlingh had approached the organisation in November 2016, offering to raise funds through a raffle.

“In December, we sent a permission letter for her to sell raffle tickets on behalf of AWS,” Ferrey said.

“All proceeds were to be deposited directly into the account of AWS and two prizes would be offered in the form of weekend getaways.”

Later that month, the AWS terminated this agreement, after seeing a complaint about Grundlingh on the SPCA Uitenhage’s Facebook page.

“The AWS chairman [at the time] Matthew Ferrey decided that it was in the best interest of the society to suspend any further sale of tickets by Grundlingh.”