School target of thieves

Settlers Primary buckling under losses of close to R200 000

A spate of burglaries at Settlers Park Primary has seen books, stationery, gate motors and even carpets stolen from the Port Elizabeth school. The burglaries started about 10 months ago, with principal Andre Schlemmer estimating the costs at more than R180 000.

The school has experienced about 15 burglaries and thefts since May last year.

On Sunday, a man broke into one of the school offices and stole copper pipes, cricket equipment, two laptops, stationery and landline phones.

He was caught later by an IEC volunteer, Hannes van Heerden, as the school was being used as a voter registration station.

On Thursday, three women, claiming to be applying for a Grade 5 pupil, had made off with about R4 000 from the tuckshop.

The school’s R9 000 electric gate motors were stolen two weeks ago.

Schlemmer said the continued burglaries were disheartening for both pupils and teachers.

“Over the last 10 months we have lost roughly about R180 000 to R200 000 worth of valuables that have been stolen,” he said.

“They have stolen everything of value such as sweets, books, stationery, printers and even peanut butter.

“It is truly discouraging coming in on a Monday knowing something had been stolen or a classroom had been broken into over the weekend.

“We are not a rich school. We can’t afford to be spending money on replacing things when we are already cash-strapped.”

Schlemmer said CCTV cameras had been installed last year and motion sensors had since also been put up around the school.

Unable to afford additional security cameras, Schlemmer said the next move would be to hire a security guard.

“This [burglaries] happens over weekends, generally between 3am and 4am when these young guys target our school, and I have come to know them by their tattoos and the way they walk,” he said.

“Police have been here every time but it has not stopped.”

School governing body chairwoman Cindy MacPherson said despite all the security measures, the school’s electric cables were also stolen.