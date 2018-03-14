Partial closure of Heugh Road, Walmer for road works

A section of Heugh Road in Walmer will be partially closed from Thursday, 15 March for up to two weeks, the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality said.

The closure is to allow for the rehabilitation of the section between 4th Avenue and 8th Avenue, ahead of the Ironman 70.3 World Championship in September.

The partial road closure will be enforced between 9am and 4pm every day while work is in progress.

Member of the Mayoral Committee for Sport, Recreation, Arts and Culture, Councillor Siyasanga Sijadu, said the successful hosting of both the Ironman African Championship next month and the event on 1 and 2 September will once again emphasise the municipality’s ability to host world class events with distinction.

“However in this instance, the good comes with minor inconveniences such as the partial road closure of the busy Heugh Road for up to two weeks.

“One lane will be open at all times to allow for traffic to pass through but motorists should expect a delay. Perhaps they should consider alternative routes as part of their itinerary,” Sijadu said.