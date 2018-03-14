Latest:
Halala! Caster Semenya graduates

Caster Semenya is on one helluva winning streak. Just a few days after making history by smashing the South African 1 000m record that stood for 35 years‚ she’s also added graduate to her growing list of achievements.

Caster posted a picture of herself on her Instagram page in her graduate gown and simply captioned it #mamaimadeit.

#mamaimadeit🎓 🔥❤ 📷@sexyvio_1

A post shared by Caster Semenya (@castersemenya800m) on

We’ll say. It was her wife‚ Violet Raseboya‚ who took the picture and just days before the graduation posted a message to Caster on social media.

“She is a person. She has hope. She respect others. She has faith. She is smart. She is dedicated. She is powerful and she is strong. Mokgadi Semenya Sa Mma MASAI
Congrats‚ what’s more?”

Caster‚ even the haters be like…

Greys Anatomy Wow GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

