Caster Semenya is on one helluva winning streak. Just a few days after making history by smashing the South African 1 000m record that stood for 35 years‚ she’s also added graduate to her growing list of achievements.

Caster posted a picture of herself on her Instagram page in her graduate gown and simply captioned it #mamaimadeit.

#mamaimadeit🎓 🔥❤ 📷@sexyvio_1 A post shared by Caster Semenya (@castersemenya800m) on Mar 13, 2018 at 9:39am PDT

We’ll say. It was her wife‚ Violet Raseboya‚ who took the picture and just days before the graduation posted a message to Caster on social media.

“She is a person. She has hope. She respect others. She has faith. She is smart. She is dedicated. She is powerful and she is strong. Mokgadi Semenya Sa Mma MASAI

Congrats‚ what’s more?”

