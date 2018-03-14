EFF won’t back down on Trollip motion

The EFF will not divert from its plan to table a motion of no confidence against Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Athol Trollip next month.

This is according to EFF national spokesman Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, responding to Trollip’s letter to EFF leader Julius Malema inviting him to visit the Bay.

In an interview with The Herald on Wednesday, Ndlozi said the results of the 2016 municipal elections were a clear indication by the people of the metro that no one deserved to be mayor.

“These results applied to him [Trollip]. There’s no double standard that we’re going to apply here.

“The EFF reserves its right to table a motion of no confidence,” he said.

Ndlozi said Trollip’s comment that Malema had never been to Nelson Mandela Bay since the elections demonstrated his arrogance that they had been warning the mayor about.

“Why doesn’t he recognise the public representatives here in Nelson Mandela as part of the life of the EFF?” Ndlozi said.

“The issue on the table will remain for us. The debate is about the DA’s stand on the expropriation of land without compensation and we will not divert from this.

“Did they [DA] go around asking what the people of Cape Town think about tabling a motion of no confidence in Patricia De Lille?

“Why must he receive special treatment?” Ndlozi said.

Ndlozi said when the DA tabled motions of no confidence in the past four years against former president, Jacob Zuma, they had not asked South Africans for their opinions.

Trollip wrote an open letter to Malema on Tuesday inviting him to come to the Bay to see how the city was thriving, and that the coalition government was delivering services to the poorest of the poor.

Earlier on Wednesday, Trollip and Ndlozi were engaged in a Twitter spat where the EFF counterpart said the party was punishing the mayor for his arrogance.

He also highlighted the De Lille issue, saying there was no consultation with the residents of Cape Town before the motion was tabled last month.

Trollip replied on Twitter that the two cases were totally different, “The one is an internal party process that was fully traversed within our party structures”.