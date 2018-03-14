Council debates replacing Victoria with Mandela statue

There were calls yesterday to remove the Queen Victoria statue in the Port Elizabeth city centre and replace it with a massive sculpture of Nelson Mandela.

While a Madiba statue has long been touted in a myriad proposed guises, the replacement of the British monarch’s effigy with that of the metro’s iconic namesake is what the EFF was proposing yesterday.

This comes as plans for the long-mooted Mandela statue gain traction.

The economic development, tourism and agriculture portfolio committee yesterday approved the city’s request that R500 000 be set aside for the statue design and business plan.

It is, however, subject to the approval of the full council.

The EFF, which spearheaded the campaign three years ago for the removal of all colonial statues in the country, said yesterday it wanted the Mandela statue to be positioned in front of the Main Library, near the City Hall.

“We appreciate the statue that is going to be built of Nelson Mandela,” EFF councillor Thozama Tshanga said.

“I would love to know where the statue [will] be situated.

“Are we removing Victoria and replacing it with Tat’Mandela? Because if that is the case, it would be very much appreciated.

“We hope it is noted that the EFF is suggesting that we remove Victoria and replace it with Tat’Mandela,” she said.