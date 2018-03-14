Dagga plantation uncovered in Beverley Grove, PE

Police have uncovered a dagga plantation in Beverley Grove, Port Elizabeth, on Wednesday after tracking a parcel that was meant to be transported to Durban.

According to police, a random check of packages at the Port Elizabeth International Airport led to them discovering a small parcel containing dagga.

Police spokeswoman Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said police managed to track the parcel – via a courier company – to a house in Beverley Grove.

“This afternoon a search warrant was executed and they found a dagga plantation.

The occupant of the house has also been arrested,” she said.

The estimate value so far is R500 000.

“At this stage, a vehicle might also be seized,” she added.

Police are currently still on the scene.

This is a developing story.