Come and see what I’ve done – Trollip

Mayor asks EFF leader to visit Bay

With his mayorship at stake, Athol Trollip has invited Julius Malema to visit Nelson Mandela Bay, in a last-ditch effort to sway the EFF leader against the planned motion to unseat him.

“Show our people that you really understand and care for their issues and hear from them yourself whether they want the ANC back in government in their city.”

This was the emphatic plea from Trollip in a three-page letter to Malema yesterday.

In it, he detailed how he had admired the EFF leader for his resolute stance to maintain his party’s independence while holding the ANC to account for “its corrupt ways”.

He said there had been a growing level of trust between the DA-led coalition and six EFF councillors in the Bay over the last 19 months.

EFF national spokesman Mbuyiseni Ndlozi did not respond to a request for comment on Trollip’s letter and EFF secretary-general Godrich Gardee could not be reached.

In the letter, Trollip expressed his confusion that Malema was punishing him, the DA-led coalition and residents of the Bay for holding a different ideological position on land and “the offensive colour of my skin”.

“These two things have been unchanged and self-evident since the first day of our discussions post the 2016 elections.

“In fact, you stated that you chose to cooperate with the ‘better of two devils’.

“From one political leader to another, I think that you might have made a mistake with your latest threat and that you might have misread the national mood.

“If the DA had changed its position or my skin colour had changed, you might have had reason for your change of heart – this has, however, not happened,” Trollip wrote.

When DA leader Mmusi Maimane visited the Bay on Sunday he, too, emphasised that Trollip’s skin colour should not matter.

He said Trollip’s skin colour had not changed since the EFF voted with the coalition partners for him to be mayor.

Trollip and DA Eastern Cape leader Nqaba Bhanga, while scheduled to join Maimane as per the programme of events, were notably absent from Maimane’s voter registration campaigning in the Bay.

This was unprecedented for the party and raised questions about the dynamics in the DA around the party’s position on the proposed motion against Trollip.

A senior party insider, who spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of reprisals, said: “The mayor was around PE, but Maimane didn’t see him. “There is no way that the federal leader can come to your constituency and you are not there to receive him.

“The problem is the federal leadership has taken a stance that they are prepared to be in the opposition rather than cower to Malema’s blackmail. That is not something the mayor would take well to.”

DA federal council chairman James Selfe has openly said in the media the DA was prepared to return to the opposition benches if it could not reach an agreement with the EFF on the land expropriation issue.