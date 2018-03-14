Bay racially divided – World Bank team

City also slow to make decisions, fact-finding visitors say

A radically divided city, with no urgency for decision-making. This is what officials from the World Bank found after a week-long fact-finding mission in Nelson Mandela Bay in July. The officials, led by Carli Bunding-Venter, also found that the famous “Friendly City” tagline hampered growth.

Nelson Mandela Bay was the first municipality to be chosen for the Competitive Cities Programme – which is aimed at growing city economies through the national Treasury and the World Bank.

As part of its fact-finding mission, the World Bank officials also found:

A widespread lack of collaboration and a “silo” mentality such as the municipality and Mandela Bay Development Agency;

Action by government officials was often hampered by fear of misstepping, which led to a fear of disciplinary actions.

The use of buzzwords such as the “oceans economy” and “smart city” without officials understanding the concept and details.

Bunding-Venter presented her reportback to the economic development committee yesterday.

Other municipalities participating in the programme include the City of Johannesburg and Ethekwini Municipality.

The three cities have been included in a database of 750 competitive cities around the world.

“One of the key findings was that in all of these successful cities [in the case study], there was some kind of coalition or collaboration that went beyond political cycles,” Bunding-Venter said.

“In some places it was between private sector and government, in some cases it was across national government and localities working together.