Still no clear date for launch of IPTS

After consistently changing the goalposts in terms of when it will finally launch the Integrated Public Transport System (IPTS), the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality now has no definite timeframe.

Next month, it will be a year since the initial launch of the ill-fated project.

Municipal spokesman Mthubanzi Mniki said the municipality signed an Assets Use Rights agreement yesterday with operating company Spectrum Alert, which will operate the buses on behalf of the municipality. “The municipality is working on the depot lease agreement with the operating company, while arrangements for ticket offices and infrastructure are being finalised,” Mniki said.

“Once all the above have been finalised, the IPTS system [will] start immediately.

“We are busy with final arrangements, then the city will announce the launch date in due course.”

Following trial runs in November and December, the launch of the Cleary Park route was meant to take place at the end of January.

The tender for the construction of bus shelters along the route closed on February 15.