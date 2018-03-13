Samba finally slays Thando

Ex-Bok bows out of dance show gracefully – to daughter’s disappointment

After being voted out of Dancing with the Stars on Sunday night, Thando Manana said the hardest part about leaving the show was disappointing his 10-year-old daughter, who was his biggest fan.

Manana, 39, of New Brighton, said sending a video of Sunday’s episode to his daughter, Thandolwethu, was one of the most difficult things he had ever had to do.

“My daughter was more disappointed than me because she had hoped I would make it through to the final rounds,” he said.

“This morning [yesterday] was very hard for me to send her the episode that I was eliminated in.”

Manana is best known for being a Springbok rugby player, but he is also an author, rugby commentator and member of the infamous Room Dividers team on MetroFM.

His daughter aside, Manana said: “I am feeling quite happy with myself. It has taken me six weeks of the competition to slowly but gradually get to where I was.”

He said the samba dance just got the better of him on Sunday.

“Unfortunately, the samba was the one dance we did and it was a difficult dance to learn in four days,” he said.

When Manana and his dance partner, Michelle Oppenshaw, heard they had placed in the bottom two he tried to just focus on the task at hand – the dance-off.