Pair found in possession of stolen property

Two suspects were arrested on Monday evening after allegedly being found in possession of stolen property.

Police spokeswoman Colonel Priscilla Naidu said upon searching the suspects’ vehicle, members from the Mount Road Cluster Combatting Crime Unit found a 40-inch Samsung TV and a laptop in the boot.

The vehicle, a navy blue Mazda 5, was allegedly stolen in King William’s Town in February.

The suspects, aged 23 and 33, were detained on charges of possession of suspected stolen property.

They are expected to appear in court on Wednesday, 14 March.

The Acting Cluster Commander for Mount Road, Brigadier Andrew Louw, commended the commitment and dedication of the members.

“In adhering to the Back to Basics approach of policing, actions such as this shows that our members are committed to rendering a professional service to the community,” Louw said.