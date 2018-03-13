One in five kids fail Grade 1 in East Cape

One of the worst school grades for failure is Grade 1.

This startling fact was revealed by Eastern Cape Education MEC Mandla Makupula.

The MEC said 20% of Grade 1 children failed in 2016, which he termed a Grade 1 crisis.

This means that one out of five Grade 1 children fail every year.

The worst failure rates in the Eastern Cape are matric (35%) and Grade 10 (25%), and now the third worst has been established as Grade 1, in which 20% of children fail.

This year the province has budgeted to spend more on education – R34.7-billion of the province’s total R78.2-billion – than any other department.

Most Grade 1 children are only seven years old when they experience academic failure for the first time.

The Grade 1 failure rate came out as Makupula was presenting findings on the performance assessment report of pupils countrywide.

Makupula said the province had the highest failure or repetition rate for Grade 1 children in the country.

He said that in 2016, 36 000 pupils children repeated Grade 1, while 76 000 children from Grade 1 to Grade 3 had experienced being failed.