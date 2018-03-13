India tells South Africa ‘the Guptas are your peeps’

While government officials in South Africa debate the wealthy Gupta family’s status in South Africa‚ their birth country India appears to be in no doubt.

[breaking News] The Indian government says the Guptas are not Indian citizens, but SA citizens. The statement from New Delhi comes after SA's Home Affairs Department said that Atul and Rajeesh Gupta were South African citizens, but not the third Gupta brother, Ajay #sabcnews — SAfm news (@SAfmnews) March 13, 2018

Infact this breaking news broke out while we in the Home Affairs with DG . I read it to him. — HlengiweMkhaliphi (@hlengiwe44maxon) March 13, 2018

The family has been at the centre of alleged state capture questions as a result of their perceived close relationship with associates of former president Jacob Zuma.