The biological father of a four-year-old girl who was savagely beaten, allegedly by her mother, in Phoenix‚ north of Durban‚ had not seen his child since September.

Amid claims on social media that he was facing a charge for allegedly sexually abusing his daughter‚ the call centre agent, 33, spoke through his attorney yesterday.

“The rumours on social media that my client has pending cases including one of sexual assault against him are devoid of all truth,” Durban attorney Kelvin Walker said.

“My client emphatically denies that he has ever done anything [other] than love his baby.

“The matter is currently sub judice but the full truth behind the allegations will emerge in due course.”

Walker said when his client found out that his child was in hospital following the brutal beating‚ he had to search for her as she had been admitted under a false name and surname.

“My client was naturally most upset with his wife – the police and Child Welfare had not advised him.”

Walker said the Phoenix man was in a custody battle following a separation from the child’s mother in October 2016.

“Although he entered into an interim parenting plan with the child’s mother in July 2017, in terms of which my client was entitled to access on alternate weekends‚ my client has been denied access to the minor child since September 1 2017‚” he said.

However, the father has visited the child daily since February 25.

Walker said the man had not watched the entire video clip of the assault‚ which the child’s mother’s boyfriend had allegedly filmed.